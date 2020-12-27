Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NKTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 286,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $352,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.