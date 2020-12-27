Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NEPH opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nephros has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Nephros comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

