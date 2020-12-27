Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Down 45.1% This Week

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token token can now be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00029324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $260,573.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00618625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00156031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 712,533 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

