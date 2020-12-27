New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

NYSE NYC opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

