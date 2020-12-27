Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,018 shares of company stock worth $3,605,795 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

