NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.42. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $65.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextCure by 222.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 736,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 142,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

