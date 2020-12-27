North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,244.83

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,244.83 and traded as high as $3,750.00. North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) shares last traded at $3,725.00, with a volume of 13,141 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £527.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,244.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,947.46.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.