Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 15,550 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

