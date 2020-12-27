Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.17.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NTR opened at C$60.65 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$64.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2441301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

