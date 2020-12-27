Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 10,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 174,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

