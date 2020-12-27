O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O-I Glass by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

