ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0202

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 166.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $85,570.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00296615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.41 or 0.02073556 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.