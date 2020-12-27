Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONB. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

