Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $13.75 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

