Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Option Care Health worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.