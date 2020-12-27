Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 360,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,155,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 15,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

