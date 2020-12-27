Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.08 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $739,557.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

