Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Oriental Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OLCLY remained flat at $$33.17 during midday trading on Friday. Oriental Land has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of -552.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.