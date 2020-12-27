OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $390.66

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.66 and traded as high as $451.73. OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 334,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

In related news, insider Jason Elphick sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £27,669.66 ($36,150.59).

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

