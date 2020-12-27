Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

