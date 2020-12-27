OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $520,974.64 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $520,974.64 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001831 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004123 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003450 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

