Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

