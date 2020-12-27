PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

