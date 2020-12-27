Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Retail Value worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Retail Value by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,744,229 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

RVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

