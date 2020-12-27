Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 344,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 347,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 276,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

