Paloma Partners Management Co Has $234,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.68 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.