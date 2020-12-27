Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 6,052 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 294,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

