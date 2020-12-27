Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,186 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRQ opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $855,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

