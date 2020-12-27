Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $4,670,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

