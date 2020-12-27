PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $53.30 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00044055 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

