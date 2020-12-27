Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research firms have commented on PE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 1,446,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

