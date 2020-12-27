PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CNXN stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PC Connection by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

