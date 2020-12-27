PeepCoin (PCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $145.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000345 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,388,122,306 coins and its circulating supply is 142,188,122,306 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.