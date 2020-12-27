Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

