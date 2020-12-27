Penta (PNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,110.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, BCEX and LBank. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Penta has a market cap of $61.13 million and $31,110.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.