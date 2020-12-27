Peony Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $141,107.10 and approximately $9,499.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Peony has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,035,247 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

