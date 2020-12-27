Perlin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market cap of $11.77 million and $1.99 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00631902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00156397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00331058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

