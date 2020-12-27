Perpetual Protocol (PERP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00621939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,793,667 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

