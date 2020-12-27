Phala.Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.97 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00127051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00630298 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00177872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00325817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087243 BTC.

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,142,735 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network.

Phala.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

