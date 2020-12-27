Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $198,090.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

