PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Shares Up 0.7%

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.89. 337,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 787,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

