Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -414.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.