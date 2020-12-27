Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 8th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.62 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

