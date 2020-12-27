Piper Sandler Comments on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

HZNP stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

