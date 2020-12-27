Piper Sandler Increases Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $280.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ALX opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

