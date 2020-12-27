Piper Sandler Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $4.10

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 175,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

