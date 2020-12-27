Pirl Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $19,277.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

