Pizza Achieves Market Capitalization of $595,185.81 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $595,185.81 and approximately $132.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003161 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013136 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

