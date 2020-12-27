Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $830.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $832.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $852.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,675. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

