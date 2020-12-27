PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PMVP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,522,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,803,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $19,242,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,863,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

